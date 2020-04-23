Home

Annie Churchill

Annie Churchill Obituary

Annie Churchill, age 83 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at Lakehead Manor.

Annie was predeceased by her loving husband Donald Allan Churchill and children: Marlene Faye Pelletier, Iris Wanda Churchill, Virginia Donna Churchill and Nicholas “Mickey” Churchill.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children: Alexander Allan Churchill, Barbara Anne Churchill, Lawrence Churchill, Randolph Sampson Churchill, Christine Della and Donald Wayne Churchill; 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

We do not need a special day to bring you to our minds,
The days we do not think of you are very hard to find.

They say time heals all
sorrow and helps us to forget,
But time has only shown how much we miss you yet.

God gave us the strength to take, and courage to
bear the blow,
But what it meant to lose you no one will ever know.

At this time, private arrangements are taking place. A Celebration of Annie's life will be held at a later date.
