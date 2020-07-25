It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Annie Heikkila, peacefully in her sleep, at home, on July 4, 2020. Annie was born May 19, 1922 to Antti and Ida Sittari in Mikkeli Finland. She emigrated to Canada with her parents and settled in the Lappe area of Thunder Bay. She leaves us heartbroken but grateful for the love, humour and strength she has blessed us with.



Predeceased by her first husband Reino Floyd and her second husband Eero Heikkila, brother Ray Siiter, sisters Ina Siiter and Aili Jackson, son Don Floyd (Margaret), daughter Marlene Gourley (Bill) and grandson Jeff Gourley. She is survived by sons Keith Floyd (Christine), Richard Floyd (Lori), Wayne Floyd (Sue) and George Floyd (Aila) and daughters Betty Floyd, Linda Pisco (Bill) and Milda Karen-Byng. Also surviving are many “pancake eating” grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.



As a young girl Annie enjoyed school and walked or skied the long distance from their homestead on Hazlewood Lake to the Lappe School. She quickly learned English and completed 8 grades in five years. She was not able to further her formal education due to lack of money and started work at a young age on local farms and bush camps. She left Lappe as a young woman, to work and live in several places before settling in Kirkland Lake where her rapidly growing family became a full-time occupation along with part-time work as a baker and cook. Later in life she returned to Thunder Bay to be closer to her remaining family and friends and became a long time resident of Mathews Court.



Annie was an excellent cook, enjoyed making loads of Finn pancakes for her numerous grandchildren and she brought the family together for delicious family dinners well into her 80's. An avid reader, Annie enjoyed her books, magazines, newspapers (in English and Finnish) and was a pro at the daily crosswords. Although not a compulsive gambler she enjoyed her trips to the casino until no longer able to attend and then switched to lottery and scratch tickets, all the while waiting to win “the big one”. Annie was hardworking and charitable in words and action. She loved her family unconditionally and that love was returned. A kind, and caring spirit she will be remembered for her engaging smile, the twinkle in her bluest of eyes and all the laughs, love and memories she shared with us all. As said by one grandchild…..Everyone dies, but not everyone lives....my Mummu lived!!!



A special thank you to all the wonderful neighbors, personal support workers and nurses who helped us care for Annie in the last few years. Cremation has taken place and as per her request no service will be held. A gathering for family and friends will be arranged at a later date.