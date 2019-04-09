|
It is with broken hearts the family of Annie (Anne) Maslen announce her peaceful passing on April 3rd, 2019. Annie was born March 20th, 1934 in Dominion City, MB to parents Michael and Lena Zloty. She resided there until 1950 when her family moved to Port Arthur in search of better opportunities. It was here she met her husband Albert (Bert) and shared 45 years together until his passing in 2004. Annie spent her working years employed by the Lakehead Public School Board. She was secretary at John Street, Oliver Road and Forest Park Schools. She loved her job and spoke fondly of the friends and colleagues she met throughout her career. Upon retirement she enjoyed spending time at the family camp on Shebandowan Lake, wintering in Florida and volunteering at Trinity Church functions and the TBRHSC. Annie is survived by her daughter Darlene and son-in-law Lee Campbell, sister-in-law Norma Zloty and Bev Maslen, brothers-in-law John (Anne) Maslen and Lindy (Dale) Maslen. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Annie was predeceased by her husband Albert (Bert), parents Michael and Lena Zloty, brothers Paul and Peter. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at 1:00pm in Trinity United Church. Interment will follow at a later date. Donations to Trinity United Church or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by her family.Online condolences
