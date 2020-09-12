Mrs. Annie Rodegard, age 93 years, passed away peacefully at her home in Southbridge Lakehead, on Thursday, September 10, 2020.



Annie was born on March 24, 1927 in Morson, Ontario. She married the love of her life, Albert, on November 10, 1958. They lived in Morson and together made their home on Lake of the Woods. Annie worked in tourist camps, along with other various jobs, but her main focus was taking care of her family and their home. Annie would always have a freshly baked pie when her grandchildren came for a visit every summer. She enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and loved to smile and chuckle at their antics.



Annie will be sadly missed by her children, Elvis (Christine) and Kevin (Irina); grandchildren Jennifer, Kyle, Chulita (Mike), Amanda (Nathan) and Bethany as well as her fourth generation grandson, Raiden and fourth generation granddaughter, Ava. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Albert; parents Tom and Mary Adams (nee Major); siblings Martin, Steve, Marie, Alice, Christine, Laura and Lyla; grandson Chad Marnie as well as other family members that went before her.



We would like to thank the staff on the 6th floor at Southbridge Lakehead for the love, care and compassion they showed to our mother. All the care did not go unnoticed.



Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Annie Rodegard will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:30am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. A private family visitation will be held on Tuesday.



In memory of Annie, donations to Diabetes Canada or the Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated.





