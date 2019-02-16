Home

Annie Skoropad passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on February 08, 2019. Annie was born in Port Arthur, Ontario on July 07, 1923 to Peter and Aksena (Sokolyk) Skoropad. Annie enjoyed the simple life, caring for her parents, enjoying coffee with her friends at Intercity Mall, regularly attending bingo and the Casino, trying for that big jackpot. She proudly lived in her family home on Sixth Avenue until the age of 90. Annie is survived by her only nephew Thomas (Erin) and many Cousins. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Aksena, brother John, and sister-in-law Catherine. A heartfelt thank you to the caregivers of Grandview Lodge and Hogarth Riverview Manor for Annie's care during her residence there. Cremation has taken place, and a private family interment will occur at a later date. If family and friends so desire, donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

