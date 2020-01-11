|
On-line Condolences
For it is by grace, you have been saved through faith, and this is not from yourselves; it is the gift of God.
~Ephesians 2:8
On January 9, 2020, Annie Wesselink went into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior at the age of 84, after struggling with the effects of cancer. We will deeply miss our loving mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. Annie was born on March 10, 1935, in Ommen, Holland. She immigrated to Canada in 1954 and married Hank Wesselink on April 20, 1955. With Hank, they started a dairy farm and later in 1965, owned and operated a chicken farm. For a good part of her life, Annie lived on Rosslyn Road, where she and Hank enjoyed working together in their many flower gardens. She also enjoyed many vacations in Florida and trips back to Holland as well as time in Arizona and other locations visited while on a cruise ship vacation. Annie was an active member of First Christian Reformed Church. She was a founding member of the Ladies Society, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Annie also loved to volunteer. Throughout her life, she participated in meals on wheels and sorted clothing at Twice as Nice. She was proud to receive a volunteer recognition award for her work. Perhaps what gave her the most joy was participating in group singing in various seniors' homes throughout the city. Many would describe mom as a woman who was full of life. Even in her last weeks, she found the energy to visit one last time with close friends at the First Church Ladies Society Christmas party. Annie was a woman who smiled often, was quick-witted, loved being in the company of others, and was always willing to help others when needed. Annie was also proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and celebrated this summer with a family photo that included her first great, great-grandchild. Annie will be deeply missed by her seven children, Anne & Jack Weilinga, (Cheryl, Chris (Tammy), Carmen (Brooke), Colin (Vicky)); Mary & Jock Irwin, (Carole); Jerry Wesselink, (Gerrit, Jon, Jorge); Geraldine & Ken Little, (Jonathan, Brandon, Brittany (Derek)); Jo-Ann & Jack Vis (Matthew, Katelyn); Debbie & Doug Woolsey (Steven (Veronica), Tegan (Michael), Cameron); Gloria & Dave Richardson, (Erica, Aaron); as well as 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Annie also leaves behind two loving sisters here in Thunder Bay, Riek VanderZwaag and Sien (Everett) Makkinga who were her constant companions. Sister Jatina in Holland and numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and Holland also survive. Mom was predeceased by her husband Hank, sisters Hendrikje and Dina; brothers Egbert and Hendrik as well as her granddaughters Carrie and Carla Long. Visitation for family and friends will be held at First Christian Reformed Church (Cooper Road, Rosslyn) on Monday, January 13th, 2020, from 6:30-8:30 P.M. Funeral services will be held at First CRC on Tuesday, January 14th, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Joe Hamilton officiating. Private interment will be held before the service at Stanley Hill Cemetery for family and close friends. If friends so desire in lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Thunder Bay Christian School.
Annie Wesselink will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
