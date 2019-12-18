|
Anthony John Raymond Milner "Tony", of Thunder Bay Ontario took his last breath in the early morning Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at the age of 62. He was in the warm embrace of his wife Roberta and had fought a courageous battle with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer. Tony was born in July 1957 to Keith and Joan Milner. Online condolences may be made through
Tony spent his informative years in England coming to Canada at the age of 4. He grew up in Kitchener Waterloo and had fond memories of supped up cars and hanging with friends, but he spoke of many an afternoon laying in the field alone talking to his creator. He had a thirst for understanding life and how he fit into Gods grand universe. He loved science and space and had an affinity for thinking outside of the box.
In his later teens his young family brought him to the North where he spent his college years in Kirkland Lake raising his two little ones Cara and Devin. It was during this time that he learned how to fish and hunt to provide for his young family and fondly reminisced of his fishing rod in his locker that he would use to catch dinner on the way home. He completed his diploma in Computer Science as well as completing a diploma in Business Administration.
After settling back in Kitchener his draw to return to the north nagged him. He married Roberta in 2000 and had fulfilling work at Quadro Engineering as a Computer Administrator. Providing for his young daughter Shawna and her older sisters before his health again took from him. The lure of fresh air and a different pace of life prompted a six-week vacation across the Country where he and Roberta fell in love with Thunder Bay. In the winter of 2008, he moved to once again be close to the bush and the wilderness the north provided.
The move proved to be a blessing as many great memories were made on the north shores of Lake Superior. McKenzie point became a place of peace for him year-round and Agawa Bay was considered by him to be the closest thing to paradise. Fishing with his best friend Keith on the many lakes brought a bond with a brother that was genuine and true.
His love for aviation was a constant in life since a boy but with a young family and responsibility was left to remain a dream. When Roberta was accepted into the Flight Management program in 2015, he was able to live vicariously through her studies. He was her anchor and gave up time with her selflessly supporting her through every exam and encouraging her when she felt she couldn't succeed. He will be felt on every flight taken by her from here in.
The stories of Tony's life are reflective of a ridiculously keen intellect and a wandering and curious soul. He warmed hearts with his corny humor, voice and guitar, his sharp wit, and his strength and courage when faced with any challenge.
His need to know everything about a subject made him tick. His appreciation for music, physics, and history never allowed his mind to rest. He was a wealth of information, that made every conversation with Tony one to ponder. He was an artist at heart and loved to create in the kitchen.
Tony is preceded in death by his father Keith Milner and his Brother Gary. He is survived by and will live on in the hearts of his wife Roberta, daughters Cara Burt (Ray) and Shawna Milner and son Devin Milner (April); stepdaughters Emma Hodgson (Colin), Bethany Marshall, Alyssa Schotkamp, Jordyn Schotkamp and grandchildren Anissa Milner and Naomi Burt. Also survived by his siblings Diana Nickel, Nigel Milner, Angela Smith (Grant), Suzette Milner whom proved to be a place of comfort and love through his battle, Wendy Ellacott (Matthew) and many cousins' nieces and nephews.
A special acknowledgement to the nurses in the neurosurgical ward at TBRHSC for their loving care.
www.nwfainc.com