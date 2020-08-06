1/1
Anthony Joseph Ierullo
1953 - 2020
June 2, 1953 – July 28, 2020

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our father, Anthony Joseph (“Joe”) Ierullo, who left us before his time.  Anthony's kind soul and spirit left this earth and has been reunited with family in eternal peace.

Anthony was born and raised in Ottawa, Ontario, and was the second eldest of three children. He enjoyed a life of many gifts and opportunities and found immense joy in the precious moments he shared with his grandchildren, Kayla and Matthew Ierullo and Alexis and Nicholas Lehtinen.

Anthony is predeceased by our mother, Maureen Ierullo, and his parents Vincenzo and Mary Ierullo. 

He was a devoted father to Tammy (Daniel) Lehtinen and Lisa Ierullo, and he will be deeply missed by his brother, Peter (Paula) Ierullo and numerous nephews and nieces.  

Anthony's final offering to this earth was the courageous gift of organ donation.

The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude for the compassionate end of life care Anthony received from Ashley and Whitney in the ICU at the TBRHSC and also to Father Luigi for his blessings.

A service and burial will take place on August 11th, at 11:00 am at the Dog River Cemetery. 

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Service
11:00 AM
Dog River Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
