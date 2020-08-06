



With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our father, Anthony Joseph (“Joe”) Ierullo, who left us before his time. Anthony's kind soul and spirit left this earth and has been reunited with family in eternal peace.Anthony was born and raised in Ottawa, Ontario, and was the second eldest of three children. He enjoyed a life of many gifts and opportunities and found immense joy in the precious moments he shared with his grandchildren, Kayla and Matthew Ierullo and Alexis and Nicholas Lehtinen.Anthony is predeceased by our mother, Maureen Ierullo, and his parents Vincenzo and Mary Ierullo.He was a devoted father to Tammy (Daniel) Lehtinen and Lisa Ierullo, and he will be deeply missed by his brother, Peter (Paula) Ierullo and numerous nephews and nieces.Anthony's final offering to this earth was the courageous gift of organ donation.The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude for the compassionate end of life care Anthony received from Ashley and Whitney in the ICU at the TBRHSC and also to Father Luigi for his blessings.A service and burial will take place on August 11th, at 11:00 am at the Dog River Cemetery.