|
|
1936 ~ 2019
Mr. Anthony Kaplanis (Tony) passed away at the age of 83 at St. Joseph's Care Group on August 26, 2019 after a year long courageous battle with brain cancer, with family by his side.
At a young age Tony started his career at Canadian Pacific Railway. He was always a hard worker and through dedication and determination was able to maintain work, raise a family, overcome obstacles and also earn his Degree in Economics from Lakehead University. His final career was as a Coordinator for the Grain Transportation Agency in which he retired from in 1996.
After all the hard work he put in throughout the years he enjoyed his free time playing golf, spending an afternoon out with the guys, watching NHL Hockey and following the yearly NFL football pool.
In the Summer he loved his weekends out at Shebandowan, working during the day on construction projects and at night relaxing in front of the tv while enjoying the view of the lake. During the winter months California was his second home. He and Marlene had made many friends in Rancho Mirage where they enjoyed taking walks, visiting and relaxing by the pool.
One of his greatest joys in recent years was watching his great grandchildren Athen, Lexi and Anthony play hockey. He was always at the rinks trying to keep three schedules straight and could be seen in the stands with his video camera in hand capturing all of their great moments on the ice while cheering them on.
Predeceased by his son Russell Tony will be forever missed by his loving wife of 63 years Marlene, Sons Nick (special friend Marcia), Neil (in California), grandsons Max (Joanna), Anthony (Jennifer), and great grandchildren Athen, Lexi and Anthony, along with many other family members; Larry, Eddy, Bobby, Vennetta, Johnny plus many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A family and friends gathering to celebrate Tony's life will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Italian hall on Algoma St. From 2:00pm until 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Anthony Kaplanis to the St Joseph's Foundation of Thunder Bay.