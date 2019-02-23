|
Anthony “Tony” Ludwig Stolz, of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 surrounded by family and love. It truly was a blessing to be loved by him. Tony Stolz. was born on February 5, 1933, as one of eleven children to Regina and Joseph Stolz in Kerrobert, Saskatchewan. Tony moved to Fort William where he met and fell in love with his wife Theresa (nee Carroll) and never stopped loving her since. Together they built a beautiful life, celebrating sixty-four years of marriage, seven children Cathy Maydanski (John), Thomas Stolz (Diana-Marie), Joseph Stolz (Suneeka), Tony Stolz (Wendy) Cindy Stolz (Val Frankis), Carol Cine (Brent), sixteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; he was predeceased by his son, Jim Stolz, all of which he loved greatly. It wasn't unusual to see Tony in the middle of a game or instigating it. Adventure always seemed to find him, and he embraced it with a smile. In addition to building a beautiful family, Tony was creative, resourceful and giving. If you ever needed something, he likely had two and wasn't afraid to share. Tony was a rock for his family and people he loved. He stood by people in their hard times and showed up to celebrate their achievements. He was a true gift to all whose lives he touched. It is with both heavy and full hearts that the Stolz family invites you to celebrate his wonderful life. On-line Condolences
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, when family and friends will gather for Funeral Mass at 11:00am, at St. Patrick's Cathedral celebrated by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Prayers will be offered Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 7:00pm in the Blake Funeral Chapel. If friends desire, memorials to the St. Joseph's Foundation - Hospice Unit would be appreciated.
Anthony Stolz will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
