OCTOBER 21, 1933 – JULY 30, 2019
Anthony (Tony) Peter Sdao, age 85 years, passed away peacefully in the TBRHSC on Tuesday July 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Anthony was born in Fort William on October 21, 1933, one of six children born to Frank and Frances Sdao. During the first few years of Anthony's life, his family lived in crew cars as his father and other Italian immigrants worked on parts of the Canadian National, Canadian Pacific and Grand Truck Railroads.
In 1960, he married the love of his life, Donna May Heinrichs and together they raised five children. He was a member of St. Agnes, St. Casimir, and St. Dominic parishes and in his earlier years was a proud and active member of the Knights of Columbus. He spent over 35 years working as a Grain Inspector for the Canadian Grain Commission.
Anthony enjoyed playing and coaching hockey, going camping, and in his later years, bowling, rollerblading and singing in the church choir. Anthony's greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren, who affectionately called him Nono or Papa Tony. He looked forward to spending time with them, especially preparing spaghetti and meatballs and crostoli for their many large family gatherings.
He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his children; Mark (Frances), Darrell (Melissa), Allan (Lori), Andrea (Gord) Shaw, and Francine (Leo) Cimini, grandchildren; Matthew (Ashley) and Daryl-Ann Sdao, Sara (Andrew) Shaw-Patience, Ashley (Greg) Brenk, Steve and Jord Shaw, Devin (James) and Cory Sdao, Justin and Dawna Cimini and Maddie Sdao, five great-grandchildren, sisters; Rose (John) Barzan and Rita Georgison, and brother John (Donna) as well as many other relatives in both Canada and the United States.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Donna, brothers Peter (infancy) and Ralph, brother-in-law George Georgison, mother-in-law Katie Brown, grandson Michael Cimini, great-granddaughter Isabel Shaw-Patience and numerous other family members.
The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church celebrated by Rev. James Panikulum. Interment for family members will follow in Mountain View Cemetery immediately after the funeral mass followed by a luncheon in the church hall. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday August 5, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. with prayers beginning at 4 p.m. in the Sargent and Son Funeral Chapel, 21 North Court Street. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada, the Northern Cancer Research Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
