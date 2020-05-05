May 3, 1935 – May 2, 2020It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts, that the family of Antonetta DeGrazia (nee Paola) announce her passing on May 2, 2020, at the age of 84. One day before her 85th birthday.Antonetta was born on May 3, 1935 in the town of Conflenti, in the province of Catanzaro, Italy to Virgilio and Lucrezia Paola. While immigrating to Canada, she met Carmine DeGrazia, the love of her life, who she would later marry and together, raise a family.From an earlier age, Antonetta had a passion for sewing, knitting and crocheting. She carried this passion throughout her life, making tablecloths, bedspreads, doilies, and sewing dresses, and other clothing for her family and friends. She also worked as a seamstress for many years outside the home.Antonetta's greatest passion and immense pride was her family. She was happiest in her role as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She often shared stories of her youth while instilling her family values, language and culture and her Catholic faith to her children. She had a great love of travelling, and had the opportunity to fulfill her dreams of travelling and experiencing different locations.Antonetta was predeceased by her husband Carmine, parents Virgilio and Lucrezia, brothers Anthony and Frank Paola, parents-in-law Joe and Vittoria DeGrazia, brother-in-law Frank DeGrazia, sisters-in-law Caroline and Mary DeGrazia, and niece Maria DeGrazia.Antonetta is survived by her children Victoria Maunu ((Gerry), grandchild Bettina (Joey)), Mario, Mary Louise Madore ((Curtis), grandchild Alicia (Justin)), great-grandchild Philip)), Brandon ((Margaret), great-grandchild Dylan)), Patricia Bloskie ((Frank), grandchild Rylee)), Sandra Seed ((Greg), grandchildren Cassandra, Christopher (Camille), Nicholas (Tanja)).The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Marie Cappello, who took exceptional care of their mother and was always there for them when called upon. Thank you also goes out to the palliative care team, Dr. Kevin Miller and most recently, Dr. Andrew Migay, Dr. G. Davis and the exceptional nurses of St. Joseph's Hospital 4 North. Your level of care during this difficult time was greatly appreciated.Antonetta will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. She will always remain in our hearts.Due to present restrictions and guidelines for funerals during the pandemic, a private service will be taking place for immediate family only, in the chapel of the Harbourview Funeral Centre presided over by Fr. Luigi Filippini of St. Anthony's Church. A formal Funeral Mass will be held at a later date for all other family and friends.Should friends so desire; in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Joseph's Hospital, Hospice and Palliative Care or Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Renal Care Unit.On-line condolences may be offered at