It is with great sadness the family of Antonia Chiarot regretfully announce her passing on April 30th, 2019 at the age of 86 years after a lengthy illness. Antonia was born on December 23, 1932 in Giai Di Gruaro (Italy) to Luigia and Attillio Daneluzzi. She came to Thunder Bay (Fort William) with her husband Bruno and son Claudio in 1958. Being a seamstress, Antonia worked at Chapples and also at Sears for twenty-five years. She took an early retirement from Sears after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Antonia was a devout Catholic and life-long member of St. Dominic's Church. She was also a member of the Principe De Piemonte Ladies Auxiliary and the Venet Society. As a seamstress, she enjoyed making clothes for her family and friends as well as cooking. She enjoyed tending to her garden. She especially loved her grandchildren Sean and Sherrie-Lee. She is lovingly remembered by her only son Claudio (Cheryl), grandson Sean, granddaughter Sherrie-Lee (Brian) Petrie. She will also be missed by her great grandson Gabriel Petrie, due May 5, 2019. Brothers Dino (Nora), Tony (Giusepinna) Daneluzzi in Italy, sister Vanda Delle Vedove in Australia. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews in Italy and Australia. Antonia was predeceased by her husband Bruno in 1961, parents Luigia and Attillio, brother Vittallio, sister Vitalina, and brother-in-law Marcello Badanai. Prayers will be held at Blake Funeral Chapel on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with visitation one-hour prior. A Mass celebrating Antonia's life will be held at St. Dominic's Church on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A private family interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the MS Society of Thunder Bay and the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay.On-line Condolences
Antonia Chiarot will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
