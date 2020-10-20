Antonietta Bertone





September 12, 1929 – October 18, 2020



Please sign the online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com

Mrs. Antonietta Michelina Bertone (nee Venditti), age 91 years, passed away peacefully in the Transitional Care Unit at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Sunday, October 18, 2020 with her family by her side.Antonietta was born in Santa Maria, del Molise, Isernia, Italy on September 12, 1929. She married Domenico Bertone on December 14, 1950, before he immigrated to Canada in search of a better life for his family. Antonietta came to Canada in 1963, with their eldest daughter Cesina, to rejoin Domenic. Once they were settled into Fort William, their family was completed with the additions of two more daughters, Louise and Janet. Antonietta dedicated her life to taking care of her family and creating a beautiful home for them all. Antonietta enjoyed gardening, making preserves, baking and cooking, often whipping up a delicious meal with no recipe at all. She loved visits from family and friends, and was always sure to send everyone off with a goodie bag full of treats. Above all else, her greatest passion was her husband, children and grandchildren. She had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Antonietta was a devoted Catholic and long-time member of St. Elizabeth's Parish, where she was a member of the Catholic Women's League. She was also a past member of the DaVinci Centre Principe di Piemonte Ladies Group.Antonietta is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Domenico; daughters Cesina (Romano) Ferrara of Ignace, Louise Pinelli and Janet (Pietro) Masdea; grandchildren Lisa (Andrew) Graver, Michael (Connie) Ferrara, Sandra (Kelly) Bond, Sean (Jennifer) Pinelli, David Pinelli (Alyssa) and Rachael Masdea as well as her great-grandchildren Kira and Lucas Graver, Dario and Sophia Ferrara and Jazlyn Bond. She is also survived by her sister Joanne Pizzi of Scottsdale, Arizona; brother Joe (Nella) Venditti of Maple, Ontario; sister-in-law Angela Tamburri of Italy and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives in Canada, United States and Italy as well as many good friends.Antonietta was predeceased by her parents, Erminio and Luisa Venditti; sisters Addorlata and Clotilda Venditti; brother Luigi (Janet) Venditti; special son-in-law John Pinelli and sister-in-law Mary (Riccardo) Taddeo of Argentina.Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Antonietta Bertone will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 leaving the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at 10:40am to St. Elizabeth's Roman Catholic Church, for the Funeral Mass at 11:00am, celebrated by Father Rey Ronquillo. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the Westfort Chapel.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral and visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Antonietta to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation - Transitional Care Unit (payable to TBRHSF) would be greatly appreciated.