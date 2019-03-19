|
With immense sadness, the family announces the peaceful passing of Antonietta Coccimiglio (née Caria), age 89, on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Antonietta was born on February 3, 1930 in Grimaldi, Cosenza, Italy to Antonio Caria and Maria Rosa Falsetta. Her time in Italy was spent working on the family farm. In 1954, her brother Giuseppe sponsored Antonietta and her mother in their immigration to Canada. They departed from Naples on the SS Saturnia and travelled by train to Port Arthur to start their new life. On November 5, 1955, she married her beloved husband Gaspare at St. Anthony's Church, and they shared fifty-five happy years together. They raised a large family, built their dream home and travelled across Canada to visit their children and their families, as well as other relatives.
Antonietta was a patient, pragmatic and devoted caregiver to her family, caring for her husband at home during his prolonged illness. She was also fiercely independent, living in her own home to the age of 89. She appreciated and embodied the importance of hard work and faith. Antonietta continually practiced her Catholic values and faithfully attended mass until her illness prevented it. Her creativity shaped her daily chores as she lovingly tended and preserved the bounty of her garden, prepared meals for her growing family, and presided over numerous family celebrations.
Antonietta had a sharp and precise memory, and recounted the stories and lessons of her life to her children, thus passing down the family history, values and traditions to the next generations. Antonietta was a great proponent of education as the foundation for a productive life, and encouraged her children and grandchildren to pursue their studies with rigor. She was a doting and indulgent Nonna, as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apple of her eye.
The family is most grateful for the exceptional care and compassion shown to our mother from the various caregivers and medical professionals throughout the years.
Antonietta is survived by her children Frances (Louis) Garofalo, Pat (Teresa) Coccimiglio, Mario (Carole) Coccimiglio, Jim (Cindy) Coccimiglio, and Rosemary (Michael) Leclair; grandchildren Chris (Angela), Ashley (Josh), John (Saara), Joanna, Daniell (Brittany), Angelina, Matthew, John, Alex and Michael; great-grandchildren Luca, Michael, Isabella, Gabriella, Evalina and Liviana. She is also survived by in-laws Fiore and Luigina Coccimiglio, Orlando and Nella Coccimiglio, and their families; nephew Anthony Caria; in-laws Iolanda and Ernesto Coccimiglio (Italy); and other relatives throughout Canada and Italy.
Antonietta was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Gaspare, parents Antonio and Maria Rosa Falsetta Caria, three siblings in childhood, brother and sister-in-law Giuseppe and Maria Caria and nephew Leo Caria in Canada; mother and father-in-law Francesca and Pasquale Coccimiglio; in-laws Assunta and Emilio Perri; and niece Gina Coccimiglio of Italy.
Funeral services for the late Antonietta Coccimiglio will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 leaving the Harbourview Funeral Centre at 10:20 am to go to St. Anthony's R.C. Church for Mass at 11:00 am celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with Vigil Prayers being offered at 7:00 pm that same evening.
As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Care Group Foundation in memory of Antonietta.