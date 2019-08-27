|
March 14, 1937 – August 23, 2019
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dearest Antonietta Giancola Frattaroli on August 23rd, 2019 at the tender age of 82. She was one of nine children born in a tiny village in Befaro, Italy. Her beloved younger sister Eva was her only sibling who immigrated to Canada. The two of them were inseparable and had an enviable loving bond that will carry on forever more.
Antonietta met the love of her life, Nicola (Nick) in 1952. Awhile later, he and his entire family moved to Port Arthur. After four years of corresponding, she boarded ‘The MS Vulcania' by her brave self for a 12 day voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to reunite with her true companion.
A month later, she was settled into her new homeland where Nick and Antonietta exchanged vows on September 5th, 1957. They had five children within a five year span. Life was busy and full from caring for the family that was her universe. Nick's parents and siblings provided essential care, love and support which has been steadfast.
As the children grew older she ventured out and found employment as a cook in various establishments. Everyone loved her cooking which was always made with her secret ingredient ... love.
She had a kind, generous heart of gold and enjoyed life to the fullest with a youthful infectious spirit. No matter what time a visitor stopped by, she would insist on feeding them and refused to take no for an answer. Countless meals and memories were shared around the table with family and friends. Her sweet humorous way of expressing herself and hospitality were unmatched.
Her wondrous, endearing essence is what charmed her way into everyone's hearts. She had the rare compassionate gift of welcoming family, friends and people she never met before into her home by making everyone feel comfortable and at ease.
Antonietta's treasured life will sadly be missed by all. Especially her Husband Nick. Children Dora, Rosanne (Dean), Caroline (Robin), Floretta (Pat) and Francis (Kelly). Grandchildren Jordan (Robyn), Dylan (Jennel), Vanessa (Adam) and Whitney (Mike). Great-Grandchildren Brody, Blake, Vienna, London and Cedar Fox. Step-Granddaughter Melissa. Step-Great-Grandchildren Ricci, Jai, Day-Andrea, Austin, Jarius and Scarlett.
We gratefully thank the medical staff at the TBRHSC for the exceptional care they provided. Their unwavering support was much appreciated and gave us the precious time we needed to be with her throughout every moment leading up to her final breath. The brilliance of her all-encompassing love will live on in our hearts for eternity.
Funeral Services for Antonietta will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 leaving the Harbourview Funeral Centre at 10:30 a.m. to St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, 123 Hilldale Road, for the Funeral Mass to be celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini beginning at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3200 Oliver Road. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, with vigil prayers at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre - Northern Cardiac Fund. Your generosity will benefit many in need.