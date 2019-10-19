|
|
Antonina Szematowicz, age 94, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away on October 17, 2019, six weeks before her 95th birthday, surrounded by her family. On-line Condolences may be sent to
Antonina was born in Beckinham (Ituna District) Saskatchewan on November 29, 1924. She was the oldest of seven children born to William and Julia Misiurski (Kerunsky). Tena lived through the Depression on the family farm and later moved to Toronto, and then to Fort William. In 1950, she met Alphonse and they were married a year later in Ituna, Saskatchewan. After returning to Fort William, she enjoyed being a homemaker and mother to their two daughters. She later went to work at Grandview Lodge from where she retired in 1985.
Tena enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two grandchildren, always enjoying their visits and always having snacks ready for them and their friends. And later looking forward to visits with her three great-grandchildren. She was a great cook, Sunday suppers were always something to look forward to. Holiday dinners were extra special since she tried to include many Polish traditions.
Her faith was very important to her, and sustained her in difficult times and in her later years. She was a member of St. Casmir's Church for almost seventy years. She was a founding member of the Kolko Polek (Fort William Polish Women's Club) serving as treasurer for many years.
Tena was a generous, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was always ready to babysit or help out with the meals, and always ready to share her recipes. She was dedicated to her family, and loved each one unconditionally. Along with Alphonse, Tena raised 2 confident daughters. She believed each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren had their own special talents, and had a special place in her heart. For this we are profoundly grateful.
Antonina is survived by daughter Valerie Szematowicz, who was devoted to her mom, and Genevieve Cernjul (Venicio), grandchildren Chelsea Cernjul-Marsonet (Matthew) and Kevin Cernjul, great-grandchildren Lily, Hugh and Carolyn Ellie Marsonet, brothers Edward (Olga) of Mississauga, Leonard (Evelyn) of Yorkton, Frank (Nettie) of Regina, and sister-in-law Mary Misiurski of Anaheim as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her husband Alphonse, parents William and Julia, sisters Victoria Kuschak, Molly Nieweglowski, and brother Lorne Misiurski.
Thanks to Hogarth Riverview Manor for the care and compassion shown to Tena.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 when family and friends will gather in St. Casimir's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Krystian Sokal. The interment will take place at Mountainview Cemetery. Visitation for friends will be held on Monday from 6-7 p.m. with the Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m. in the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 South May Street. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the Sick Kids Hospital or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Antonina Szematowicz will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
www.blakefuneralchapel.com