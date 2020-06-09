It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our husband, father and grandfather, Antonio Adolfo Arruda, at the age of 62 years. Antonio died doing what he loved; fishing with one of his best friends.
Antonio was born in São Miguel, Azores, Portugal on May 12, 1958. He immigrated to Canada in 1978 with his family and was employed at CN Rail until his retirement in 2013.
Antonio's pride and joy was the time spent with his wife of 38 years, beloved sons and daughter-in-law. He loved to talk and play with his grandson Cameron, whom he was so proud of. Cameron would always perk up and laugh when he heard his avô on the phone.
Antonio was a blissful, loving and hard working individual who would give anyone the shirt off his back. Strong faith and proud Portuguese with over 30 years of involvement in the Portuguese Association of Thunder Bay. He was an incredible soccer player and passionate Benfica supporter/member, which he shared with his sons and grandson. Also an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting with his good friend. He had a passion for gardening and could often be found in his garden or assisting his family and friends in theirs. He built an instant friendship with those he met and was always helpful to neighbours and friends. He was always full of energy, had a zest for life and always made sure everyone was involved and having fun.
Antonio will be deeply missed by his loving wife Nazare; their two sons Andre (Robyn), Dinis and grandson Cameron; siblings: Maria (Ernesto Novo); Ilda (the late Paulo da Costa); Regina (Jose Lima); Manuel; Filomena (João Barreiro); Messias (Maria). He is also survived by many sisters-in-law; brothers-in law and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Antonio was predeceased by his parents Manuel de Arruda and Maria Conceição Adolfo; brother Moises Arruda and father-in-law Antonio Figueira.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the chapel of the Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Fr. Luigi Filippini of St. Anthony's Church at 11:00 a.m. Please visit https://venue.streamspot.com/d4be8b2e to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later date as it will be archived on this same site. A Memorial Service for family and friends will take place at a later date when we can all be together again.
Tony was very generous with his time and money; if friends so desire, donations may be made in his memory to P.R.O. Kids Thunder Bay or a charity of your choice.
Thank you for all the great memories
and countless laughs…..until we meet again.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.