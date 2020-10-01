Mr. Antonio (Tony) Buttazzoni, age 92 years, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, September 28, 2020.



Tony was born in San Daniele del Friuli, Udine, Italy on December 31, 1927. He moved to Canada in 1952. Tony was later joined in Fort William by the love of his life, Lena. They married on January 24, 1953, and spent 67 wonderful years together. They were blessed with two daughters, Luisa and Silva.



Tony worked at Cargill Grain Elevator for more than 30 years until his retirement in 1988. His passions included fishing, hunting, playing cards and caring for his bountiful garden. Tony and Lena enjoyed traveling together. He always looked forward to wine-making in the fall, and a good bocce ball tournament. Tony loyally cheered for the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team and the Udinese soccer team. He dedicated much of his time and attention to being a devoted Nonno to his five grandchildren. Tony also enjoyed countless hours volunteering making meatballs and socializing at the Da Vinci Centre, and singing with the Alpini Choir. Everywhere he went, he always had a smile on his face, and brought humor, kindness, and positivity with him.



Tony will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife, Lena; his daughters Luisa (Adrian Provenzano) and Silva (Taras Sawula); his grandchildren Anthony Provenzano (Suzanne) and daughter Chloe, Lauren Provenzano, Erica Sawula (Anthony Talarico), Carleigh Sawula (Mike Lacaria), and Evan Sawula; brothers Dino Buttazzoni (Alma) and Ennio Buttazzoni (Giuliana), and sister Dina Bin (Ordorico); sisters-in-law Loretta Pidutti and Nella Narduzzi; as well as numerous friends and nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy and Australia. Tony is predeceased by his parents Davide and Elisa; his mother- and father-in-law Silvio and Lucia Pidutti; his sister Santina Battellino (Giuseppe) and infant brother Ennio Buttazzoni; and brothers-in-law Giuseppe Narduzzi, Vittorino Pidutti, and Giuseppe Pidutti.



A funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Agnes Church, 1019 Brown Street, celebrated by Father James Panikulam. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service. A live stream of the service can be found at the Blake Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

(https://www.facebook.com/BlakeFuneralChapel)



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



A special thank you to the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor (Transitional Care Unit), Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Ambulatory Care, Dr. Davies and Dr. Simpson. Many thanks to Dr. Nelson, Dr. Reid and homecare nurse Paula who always went above and beyond in caring for Tony.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre would be appreciated.



Anthony Buttazzoni will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





