It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, uncle, brother, brother-in-law and nonno, Antonio D'Arienzo, on September 26th, 2019, at the age of 68. Tony passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. Please sign the online condolences at
Born in Tufino, Napoli, Italy on April 20th, 1951, Tony immigrated, along with his mother and sister, to Fort William in 1959. He attended St. Martin's School, Westgate, and Confederation College. Later, he worked as a meat cutter for several years. Tony was eventually forced to retire from the workforce due to a 3 1Ž2 year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).
In his leisure time, Tony was an avid fastball pitcher, 5-pin bowler, and keno player. Tony loved to travel to sunny destinations, was a big sports fan and always kept busy with his garden and yard work. However, it was his family that brought him the greatest joy. Tony married the love of his life Debbie in 1976. They experienced 43 years of joy together raising their family. Tony was a wonderful family man who was always ready to help his son and daughter. He lit up anytime he was around his grandson and grand furbabies.
Tony was predeceased by his parents, Saverio and Carolina D'Arienzo; in-laws, Gwen and Art Honeysett; brother-in-law, Colin Honeysett; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Carol Krebs.
Tony is survived by his wife Debbie (nee Honeysett), son Tony (Terri-Lynn) and grandson Xavier D'Arienzo, daughter Michele D'Arienzo, sister Anna (David) Weatherston, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Doug (Norma) Honeysett, and sister-in-law Marsha Honeysett, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and close family friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Biman, Dr. Blonde, and the ICU nurses who were extremely helpful and compassionate with our Tony.
As per Tony's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral, however a private family service will take place at the time of interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are in care of WESTFORT FUNERAL CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made for research to the Lung Association or a charity of your choice.
