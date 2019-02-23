|
It is with extreme sadness that the family of Antonio (Tony) Melideo announce his unexpected passing on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 76. He passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his home, with a full heart after spending his final full day of life laughing, eating, and playing cards with his beloved sister Antonietta. On line condolences at:
Tony was born in Italy on December 5, 1942 and, at a young age, settled in Thunder Bay with his sister Antonietta. He pursued, and retired from, a career as a millwright with Saskatchewan Wheat Pool and used those skills to provide endless, clever modifications and inventions like “the worm-popper” that provided the neighbourhood kids with hours of entertainment.
Tony was happiest when he was surrounded by family, including his best buddy Chippy, and enjoyed his regular visits from his special nephew Jim Lamanna. He was known to be a character who enjoyed telling jokes and sharing stories. He was kind and generous to those he loved and gained pleasure in showering them with acts of kindness and gifts. Tony enjoyed travelling to warm destinations and making memories with loved ones. His greatest pride was in fulfilling the role of “Papa” to his grandchildren Gavin and Grace, who he loved immeasurably.
Tony is survived by his loving daughter Kerri-Ann (Terry) and grandchildren Gavin and Grace, his son Anthony (Melissa and family), his sisters Antonietta, Filomena, and his numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his sisters Anna, Joanne, and Sabina, and his brother-in-laws Antonio and Luigi.
As per his wishes, no service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, TBRHSC Cancer Centre, or the Thunder Bay District Humane Society.
