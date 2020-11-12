It is with great sadness that the family of Antonio "Tony" Pasciullo announce his passing on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, age 58 years, after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.



Tony was born to Mario and Lucia Pasciullo on September 23, 1962. He grew up in the East End and attended Selkirk High School.



He was an avid sports fan and was a dedicated follower of the Vikings and LA Dodgers. He enjoyed watching football on Sundays and discussing playoff victories and losses with his family. He was extremely excited that his LA Dodgers won the World Series this year. He loved movies, Marilyn Munroe, Corvettes and had an unconventional love for penguins.



He had a passion for the culinary arts and spent the majority of his career at the Port Arthur Brasserie and Brew Pub and managed various other kitchens. He loved to travel and spent a number of years living in B.C.



He is predeceased by his father, Mario and several aunts and uncles.



He is survived by his mother Lucia, his brothers Berto (Alison), Sergio, his sister Lisa (Chris); nephews and nieces Mitchell, Brody, Nelson, Shelby, Dainen, Abbey and Jack. He is also survived by his son T.J. and beloved daughter Marica.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Skunta and all the staff at HRM for the care and compassion they provided to Tony. A special thank you goes to Tony's Hospice Volunteer, Sue Raynak, who was more than a volunteer but a friend. He loved spending his afternoons feeding the ducks at the International Friendship Gardens and beating Sue at cribbage.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 in St. Domenic's Church at 1:00 PM. Visitation will occur at the church between 12 and 1 PM.



In lieu of flowers donation to the M.S. Society or Hospice Northwest is appreciated. Rest in peace Tony.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% Occupancy or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



Antonio Pasciullo will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





On-line Condolences

may be sent to

www.blakefuneralchapel.com