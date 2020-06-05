It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear devoted Father and Nonno, Antonio Tarzia, on June 3, 2020 with family by his side. We are comforted knowing he will rest in eternal life with his beloved wife Rosina. Antonio, known as Tony or Nino to his close friends, was born on March 10, 1942 to Ferdinando and Teresa Tarzia in the Ionian coast city of Siderno Marina, Calabria, Italy; literally a stone's throw from the ocean. It was this close proximity and love for the ocean that created a foundation and shaped the trajectory of our father's life. As a young man Antonio enlisted in military training by sea. These experiences created opportunities to hone in on many nautical and life skills that would set the stage for becoming a world traveler. Immediately after his military training, Antonio embarked on and began a career as a merchant mariner working on various cargo ships. This provided extensive opportunities for world travel. If one mentioned a port stop city our father would recite, often in rapid fire succession, all the port stops enroute. He was proud of and not shy to talk about his many travel experiences including the sinking of his ship and floating adrift at sea for many hours before being rescued. His many pictures on his walls, which he frequently added to, provided a canvas that told his life story. After travelling for many years, missing and yearning for his family, he retired from the boats and directed his attention to being closer to home alongside his wife to raise their children. Having infinity for the ocean, he settled in utilizing several wooden boats to catch and sell the day's catch. Antonio's pride and joy was always his family. To create improved opportunities for his children, in 1975 he immigrated to Thunder Bay to plot a new course with his wife and children in Canada. He had previously earmarked the city while loading grain for transport. After immigrating to Canada, he quickly began working as an industrial flat top roofer spending the majority of his career with Lakehead Roofing retiring in 2004. The foreman of his crew he put forth 100% effort to the task at hand. He demonstrated an unprecedented hard work ethic which he instilled in his children. His love for the water was unwavering throughout his lifetime. He purchased an aluminum boat to take his boys fishing. Many trips and memories were made travelling to the Black Sturgeon Lake in the AMC Hornet. He also had a passion for hunting, wine making and later in life; he could be seen with his daughters at the casino trying his luck at Keno. Being around family was the most important thing to Antonio. He cherished his moments with his wife, children and grandchildren, often telling each grandchild in secrecy they were his favourite. When he became acutely ill his wish was to leave hospital and be with his family. With the commitment and assistance of his children providing 24 hr care, his wish became a reality. Antonio overcame several instances of adversity in his life, losing his wife at the age of 52 was especially difficult for him but he persevered and pressed on. He had an unprecedented sense of humour and a feisty personality always looking for opportunities to crack a joke and have fun. He was a fighter till the end and would not concede to losing his battle with his health. It is these attributes that he instilled in his children that shape who we are today; life is sometimes difficult, press on. He will forever be remembered and missed by his children Cosimo (Maria), Fern (Marnie) Alf (Cathy), Teresa (Tony) Scarcello, Dom (Mireille), Francesca (Mike) Caputo. Grandchildren Rosie (Mike), Anthony, Rosemary, Jonathan, Julia, Nichlolas, Alia, Noah and Caleb. In-laws Cosimo, Rocco (Rosetta), Esterina (Vincenzo), Domenico Pasqualino and numerous nephews and nieces in Canada and Italy. He was predeceased by his wife Rosina, grandson Michael, parents Teresa and Ferdinando and sister Maria, Father-in-law Alfredo and mother-in-law Francesca Etreni. In-laws Albina Etreni, Rosetta Etreni, Teresa Deleo (Vincenzo) and Giuseppe Etreni. The family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to the Mountdale Family Health Team, The Palliative Care Team and ParaMed. Your compassion towards our father was appreciated. Due to present Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines a private service will take place for immediate family at the Blake Funeral Chapel presided by Fr. Victor Degagne. A formal Funeral Mass will be held at a later date for all other family and friends.



