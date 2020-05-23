17 MARCH, 1968 –
11 MAY, 2020
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of April Dawn Patton (nee Busniuk) on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 52 after a 6 month battle with brain cancer. Dearly beloved wife of Andrew for 25 years, loving mother of Brendan, Julia, Cameron, and Nolan, cherished daughter of Olga and Joe Busniuk, and sister to Jeff (Nicole) and Jason. April was also survived by her in-laws Derek and June Patton, brother in-laws Dave (Natalie) and Mark (Blythe), sister in-law Mary (Steve), and many nieces and nephews. Joined in heaven with mother in-law Helen Patton. She will be missed by many great friends as well. April was born on March 17, 1968 in Fort William, Ontario. She received her Psychology Degree from Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, where she met Andrew. She worked as an Educational Assistant at Galt Collegiate in the Life Skills class for the past 13 years. She was a pillar of strength and stability working with many vulnerable students. April also volunteered her time coaching the Cross Country and Track teams at GCI. She also was very dedicated to donating blood (over 80 times) and was able to graciously donate her eyes after her passing. She would often encourage others to donate blood and become an organ donor. April had many interests including travelling, camping, reading, watercolour, birds, gardening, running, golfing and going for long walks along the Grand River. She started up a book club and was part of a ‘girl's golf group'. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. A tree will be planted in her honour on the Linear trail; a place she walked every day. We are grateful for the outpouring of support we've had from family, friends and the community at large throughout this difficult journey. April fought brain cancer like a warrior, keeping strong and positive, building up everyone around her. Unfortunately brain cancer (glioblastoma) has no cure and we would like to see a cure as soon as possible. In lieu of flowers, please donate generously to The Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada www.braintumour.ca/. April would also love for everyone to register online to become an organ donor via www.beadonor.ca and/or donate blood in her honour.
April, we will miss your quick-wit, your bluntness, your compassion and caring for others, and ability to lighten up a room with your smile. St. Paddy's Day will never be the same.
See you in heaven.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 23, 2020.