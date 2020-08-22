Arcade J Cote, born in Drummond Parish, New Brunswick, on April 25, 1935. He passed away suddenly on July 27, 2020 at the age of 85. Arcade worked for many years for Great Lakes Paper as a Heavy Duty Mechanic and completed his last few years of work before retiring as a Slasher Operator. During retirement, Arcade enjoyed, gardening, hunting and fishing and taking care of his beloved 4 legged companion Bella. Sadly, his health started to decline when Bella passed away. Arcade is fondly remembered by his siblings, nieces and nephews for his wonderful sense of humour. Arcade is survived by his siblings Aurore Genereux, Candide (Marie) Grand Falls NB, Rodolphe (Claudette) Grand Falls NB, Valdor (Madeleine) North Bay ON, Yolande (Lawrence) Crozier Hartford CN and Philibert (Micheline) Grandby QC, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Arcade was predeceased by his parents Alma and Jean Louis Cote, brothers, Roland, Leonel, Normand, Conrad, Rheal, sisters, Carmen and Monique, sisters-in-law, Leontine Lagace and Simone Martin and brother-in-law William Genereux.



Our deepest thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at the TBRH who assisted in his care during his last week. Special thanks to the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor on 7N floor for the care given during his last few years.



Cremation has taken place at his request and a private family service will take place on August 22, 2020. His ashes will be buried at a later date in the family plot in New Brunswick. If you so desire, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.





Online condolences

may be made through www.nwfainc.com