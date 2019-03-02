|
Archibald Hugh McLellan passed away February 24, 2019 at the age of 100. He was one month shy of his 101st birthday. Born in Port Arthur in 1918, he was a lifelong resident of the city. He was very active in the skiing community in his youth and won many trophies for ski jumping. He joined the RCAF in 1942 and was stationed at Jarvis, ON. It was there he met his future wife Beth who was training as a spotter. They were married in Toronto in 1945 and returned to Port Arthur after being discharged. He was a well liked and respected transit operator for 40 years, retiring in 1981. Archie's main interest was his home and family. He would do almost anything for them. He always had a vegetable garden and loved to take drives to explore the surrounding countryside. Archie is survived by his daughters Ann and Ellen (George). Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Isobel and Janet, his wife Beth and son Hugh, and son-in-law David. Cremation has taken place and per his wishes, there will be no service. He would like everyone to remember him as he was last year at his 100th Birthday Party. A private internment will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of 3N Lily at Hogarth Riverview Manor for their care and concern for Archie's welfare. A very special thank you goes to Debbie who over the years took great care of him and who has become part of the family.