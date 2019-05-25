|
|
It is with overwhelming sadness we announce the passing of our dear father and papa at the age of 94. Following a brief illness in hospital dad died very peacefully on May 17th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Dad was born on August 20, 1924 in Sioux Lookout to Berthold and Edla Otto. Later his family moved to Fort William where he and his older brother Allan Walter Otto attended school. Dad met his first love and soul mate Ethel Beavis at the age of 13. At 15 his first job was delivering telegraphs on his brand new bicycle. By the age of 18 he enlisted in the RCAF where he excelled in learning the morse code and became a wireless operator doing many flights on the east coast and on Pt boats on the west coast providing coastal command in Canada for the air force. On December 25, 1944 at age 20 dad had only a couple days leave and used that time to come home to marry his love Ethel on Christmas Day night. Dad served three years then returned home and took a job at the Can Car. They began their family with a son Allan John (Butch) followed by their daughter Donna. Dad eventually started his career in retail sales and retired from Canadian Tire as the hardware manager at age 65. He took pride in everything he did and everything he owned. He taught us to always do our best, do a job right or not at all and mostly don't worry about things you cannot control. He lived life simply and quietly, always content. He had such a sense of humour and people loved him as soon as they met him. In l979 he helped his son build a camp at Elizabeth Lake where he spent years finding such peace and happiness there. He was nicknamed Clem (as in kadiddle hopper) and drove everyone crazy using his weed wacker constantly to keep the grass and brush perfect and the mosquitoes away! He was and is an avid fan of the Blue Jays and Winnipeg Jets. I will miss watching those games with you Dad. He was a wealth of information regarding war history. His brother Allan died serving his country in WWII at 22 years of age and his loving wife Ethel predeceased him in 2011. His brother and sister in laws have all passed, dad was the last of that generation. Now left to cherish our memories of the greatest dad and papa ever are son Allan (Linda Orr) daughter Donna, granddaughters Shawn Ahtila (Richard), Sara Melvin (Bryan) grandson Allan, great grandchildren, Michael, Mason, Cole, Austyn, Victoria, Brooklynn, Brianna and Courtney. Great great grandchildren, Olivia, Hadlee, new born Axell, and another little Olivia. Many beloved nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and we will honour Dads wishes with a private burial. To all of our extended family and friends who have been phoning, visiting and sending your love and support we are extremely grateful and appreciative for your kind thoughts. If you would like to donate in dad's memory please support the ones closest to your heart."For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith
- and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God."
Eph 2:4 vs 8
