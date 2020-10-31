1/1
Archie Maunu
Archie Maunu, age 58 years, passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2020. Archie is survived by daughter Michelle (Aaron) Gerow, son Kyle (Meagan), granddaughters Alison, Rya, Cecilia, and Natalie. He is also survived by sisters Linda (John) Barrette, Eleanor (Daniel) Maunula, brothers Leonard (Joan) Lehto, Richard (Linda), Gerry (Victoria), Larry, Roy (Wanda), Tyrone, sister-in-law Raili, uncle Leo (Judy), and many other relatives. Archie was predeceased by parents Ivy and Unto Maunu, grandparents August and Alma Janhonen, Fred and Aini Maunu, and brother Allan. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
