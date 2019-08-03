|
Ardon Joseph Wilson, of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Ardon is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Pauline, his four children, Pat and his wife Valerie, Dean and his wife Ann, DeAnna and her husband Scott, and Tammy, his grandchildren Aubree, Julia, Nevada, Sadie, Joseph, David, Chantelle and Joelle, his great grandchildren Phoenix, Amara, Javion, Mason, Logan, Jacob and Jeremy, his loving siblings, his beloved in-laws and his many nieces and nephews.
Ardon embraced all elements of his life with passion, commitment, hard work and humour. This zest for life included his family, his business, food, astronomy, philosophy and music among the many other things that would tweak his insatiable curiosity. Ardon's general store, Wilson's Foods, was more than a business for him; it was, as Pauline liked to call it "his playhouse". In the morning you could find him cutting a side of beef (he was an excellent trained butcher), but by the afternoon it was not unusual to behold him at the front of the store listening to classic jazz, discussing Aristotle and interacting energetically with anyone who happened to be stopping by for groceries and a chat. Ardon, with his dynamic character and spiritual nature, will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, August 7, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 10 Porter Street, Kakabeka Falls. Friends and family are welcome to gather at the Murillo Hall from 1:30 p.m. onwards to enjoy togetherness, good food and entertainment, just as Ardon would love it.
