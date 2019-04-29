|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother on April 25, 2019 with her family by her side. Mom was born in Arsita, Italy and it was there she met her future husband, Casimiro. Casimiro emigrated from Italy in 1950 to meet his brother Alfredo in Canada which had become his new home. Once he was established, he sent for mom who made the journey to Canada in the spring of 1953 with good friend Lucia Bucciarelli. After 17 days on the ocean liner she arrived in Halifax and then travelled to Thunder Bay where she was reunited with Casimiro. They were married June 11, 1953. Mom was a homemaker for the early part of her marriage raising four children. Later she was employed at St. Joseph's Hospital in the housekeeping department where she worked on the pediatrics floor, which she enjoyed immensely.
Mom was very loving to all and always looked for the good in everyone. When mom was healthy she enjoyed gardening, canning tomatoes and vegetables, and making bread. Her greatest joy was spending time with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mom was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She would often comment that it was a wonderful gift to have so many children around her. In the later part of her life, Mom had many health issues and emergencies but always surprised doctors and family by rebounding from them. Alas this last episode was her final one: her heart and body were too weak to continue. Her children were at her side, holding her hand as she took her last breath.
Argentina is survived by son Robert (Linda), their children Nathan (Sabrina), Nicole Carlson (Josh) and great grandchildren Gianna, Aviana, Charlize and Caz; daughter Angela Anttila (Seppo), their children Derek (Jason), Mark (Tim), Daniel (Nicole) and great-grandchildren Braydon, Jayce, and Matthew; son Frank, children Karen Moore (Jonathon), Diana, their mother Carol DiCasmirro and great grandchildren Madelynn and Rylan; son Johnny (Jenny) and their children Anthony, Isabella and Christian. Also survived by sister-in-law Maria DiCasmirro and numerous nieces and nephews. Surviving relatives in Italy include her sisters Leondine, Natalie (Gennaro) and Filomenna (Emilio), in addition to numerous other relatives. Predeceased by her husband Casimiro, his brothers Attilio and Alfredo and sister-in-law Maria. Also predeceased by her parents Paolo and Anna Frattarola, brother Donato, sister Concetta and husband Angelo DiCasmirro, and brother-in-law Liberato DeBlasio.
Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 leaving the Harbourview Funeral Centre at 10:30 a.m. to St. Anthony's Church, 123 Hilldale Road, for the Funeral Mass to be celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini beginning at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum, St. Andrew's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre where the Vigil Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Donations, if you so wish, to TBRHSC Vascular Department (EVAR) or Wesway would be appreciated. The family of Argentina would like to thank the paramedics who have responded to Mom's medical emergencies over the last few years.
Generous of Heart
Generous of Love
Always Loving
Always Loved
Rest in Peace Mom