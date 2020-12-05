



(Sutherland)



September 7, 1934 –

November 28, 2020



HEAVEN HAS GAINED ANOTHER ANGEL

YOU WILL BE LOVED AND REMEMBERED

FOREVER



Condolences

may be posted on

Stevens Funeral Homes Facebook page or at

www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca

Arline passed away peacefully at Princess Court with her daughters by her side. Arline was born, raised and educated in Thunder Bay but spent her summers in Ignace at her family cottage. Met her husband, got married and moved here to Ignace making this her permanent home in the summer of 1956. Together they started a family and a short time later, they became self-employed in many different businesses for over 25 years. Arline was very involved in numerous organizations throughout her lifetime. She was a lifetime member of the Legion Ladies Auxiliary, she was also involved with the Royal Purple, Silver Tops, Lioness, Red Hat Ladies and held many different positions. She also loved church and grew up singing in the choir in Thunder Bay; in later years she enjoyed spending time and volunteering with Emmanuel Church. Arlene loved her bowling, curling and her Rummoli group with the girls! Arline is survived by her daughter Debbie Genik; granddaughter Anita (Sheldon) Lochhead, great grandsons Weston & Dayton of Grand Prairie; grandson Jonathan (Chantelle) Genik of Dryden; daughter Donna Visseau; granddaughter Trista; son Mark Taddeo; daughter Gabriella (Gabby); sister Helen Riddell of Thunder bay; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Alex & Margaret Sutherland; brothers Bob & Bill Sutherland; sister Madge/brother-in-law Bill McKay; sister Betty Hrychuk; brother-in-law Jack Riddell; husband Tony Taddeo; sons-in-law Bill Genik & Murray Visseau.A “Celebration of Life” will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Princess Court DECO, Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice through Stevens Funeral Home, P.O. Box 412, Dryden, Ont. P8N 2Z1.