With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, grandma and friend, Arlene Elizabeth (Kostovich) Kmet, after a courageous battle with cancer. Arlene was born November 21, 1941 in Thunder Bay. She was employed as a bookkeeper and was a longtime employee of Sears Canada Inc. Arlene enjoyed her daily gatherings at Tim Hortons, outings to the casino, reading books, watching her favourite tv shows and spending time with her grandson. She was predeceased by her loving husband Harold and her parents Alex and Jane Kostovich. Arlene is survived by her daughters Tracy Kmet and Cheryl (Peter) Cameron and grandson, Kai. She is also survived by her brother Allan Kostovich and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will occur at a later date. A gathering for friends and family will be held at the Norwester Hotel on Saturday, June 1, 2019 between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, should friends so desire, donations to the Thunder Bay Public Library or the Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated. On line condolences at:
