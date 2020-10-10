1/1
Arlene Jessie Southern
SUPER NANA
Born Arlene Jessie McNeill on May 10, 1935 in Pembina, Manitoba. Passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. She was known as MOM to her 4 daughters Kelly (Rick Renaud), Cindy (Gary Labine), Joanne (Dan Richmond), Penny (Joseph Stradeski), who were all by her side to witness her peaceful passing. She was known as NANA to her grandchildren Brian, Michael, Jill, Jena, Corby, Robi and Jodi And SUPER NANA by her great grandchildren Domenic, Piper, Raegan, Gavin, Miles, Grayson, Cohen, Charlotte, and Elliott. She is survived by her brother Donald (Vivian) McNeill of London, Ontario. She is also survived by her foster son Robert "Bob" Rissanean. Mom was predeceased by her husband Robert (Bob) Southern in 2015 and two brothers and three sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at The Chanterelle on Park from 1:00pm - 4:00pm, 206 Park Avenue (side entry). As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
