|
|
It's with deep sadness we announce the passing of Mrs. Arlene Willis, age 71, resident of Thunder Bay, on October 20th at St. Joseph's hospice surrounded by her family. Arlene loved camping at Northern Lights Resort, reading books, fishing, painting and enjoying the sun with her countless friends, and was a huge Toronto Maple Leaf's fan. She was a member of St. Dominic's Church, Catholic Women's League, and the choir. Arlene is survived by her Husband Bill, who just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, her daughters Melanie Willis (Gail, Kris, Bella, Emy), Mindy (Marty, her beloved grandbaby Mayla), sisters, Alma Ongaro, Sandra (Barrie) Rooks and brother Dennis (Mary Ann) Bortolon, all her nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Andrew and Linda Bortolon, and brother-in-law Germano Ongaro. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25th, 11:00am, at St. Dominic's Church, visitation for friends and family will be at 10:00am. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society or Northern Cancer Fund would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com