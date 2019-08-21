|
July 23, 1937 to
August 14, 2019
Armand Antoniak passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 82, surrounded by his 3 children, Melody (John) Walsh, Scott (Lisa) Antoniak, Jennifer (Dean) Baker. The youngest of 11 children, he is also survived by two remaining sisters, Bernice and Rosemary; grandchildren Vanessa, Shaunda, Joseph, Kayla, Meaghan, Lucie, Charlotte; great-grandchildren Evan and Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Armand was glad to spend his final years back in Thunder Bay where he was active at St. Agnes Church, Meals on Wheels, and watching out for numerous special people in his life.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24th at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1019 Brown St, Thunder Bay. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Thunder Bay Meals on Wheels 750 Tungsten Street, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6R1