It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Armand Bastista Morency on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor in Thunder Bay, ON. He was 96 years old.
Armand was born May 24, 1923 in Port Arthur, ON. As a young man, Armand worked as an Operator and Mechanic on a bulldozer, building logging roads in the Dorion area. While working there, he met Eila Ranta, whom he married April 10, 1948. They remained married for 68 years until Eila passed away in 2016. Armand purchased land in the Lappe area (Old Hall Road), followed by tractors and farm equipment, along with a sawmill, which he used to cut all of his own lumber. This lumber was used to build their new house and the numerous farm buildings, and the cleared land was planted with crops to feed their hogs that they raised and processed in their personal abattoir. This was all given up with the coming of age and traded in for raising their hobby farm and enjoying the speckled and rainbow trout fished from their ponds.
Armand is survived by his brother Albert Morency of Dorion, ON, his sister Mary Jeanne (Elmer) McCarty of Trenton, ON, brother-in-law Garth Windsor of Minden, ON, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Eila (Ranta), parents John and Octavia (Muloin) Morency, sisters Theresa (Maurice) Tessier, Florence Skrypnyk, Helen Windsor, brothers Ernest (Mary) Morency, Paul (Ethel) Morency, and sister-in-law Lila Harju. Armand was the fourth of eight siblings. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten by his sister Mary Jeanne and brother Albert, and neighbour George and Katalin Widera. A special thank you to the staff at Hogarth for their care and kindness during Armand's last few years.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at a later date near his home, in Lappe Church Cemetery in spring, 2020. In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made in Armand's memory to the Alzheimer Society.