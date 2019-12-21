Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Armand Kampela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Armand Christopher Kampela

Send Flowers
Armand Christopher Kampela Obituary

Kampela



Armand Christopher "Chris" Kampela, age 48 years, a resident of Roseview Manor, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 with family by his side.



Services will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 leaving the Harbourview Funeral Centre at 10:00 a.m. to Corpus Christi Church, 664 Red River Road, for the Funeral Mass to be celebrated by Rev. Victor DeGagne beginning at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow.



Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday evening, December 23 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre where the Prayer Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.



A full obituary will follow on Monday.

Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Armand's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -