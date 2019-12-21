|
Kampela
Armand Christopher "Chris" Kampela, age 48 years, a resident of Roseview Manor, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 with family by his side.
Services will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 leaving the Harbourview Funeral Centre at 10:00 a.m. to Corpus Christi Church, 664 Red River Road, for the Funeral Mass to be celebrated by Rev. Victor DeGagne beginning at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday evening, December 23 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre where the Prayer Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
A full obituary will follow on Monday.