August 24, 1971 – December 19, 2019
After a courageous battle with Glioblastoma, Chris peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, with family by his side. Along with his immediate family, Chris leaves behind his girlfriend Tamara Kuzyk, her sons Evan and Alex Simeoni, the mother of his children Racheal (Kauranen), daughters Lauren and Emerson, his step-daughter Maija, his grand-daughters Anastaia, and Helena and an entire Community who loved him dearly.
Chris was a remarkable dad. Lauren and Emerson were everything to him and anyone who met him, knew that. Chris was their number one fan at school, dance, piano, soccer, camp, etc. You name it Chris was there smiling knowing his girls were happy.
Chris was grateful that Tamara opened her home to him and his girls after his diagnosis. Tamara provided the utmost care, support and most importantly love to Chris and his girls. Together they laughed, cried, and fought harder every day. They made it their mission to use their strength to fight the fight together. A joy they were able to share during the difficult time was a new puppy, Cruiser. Chris figured that if he was no longer able to drive a police cruiser, then they might as well have a “Cruiser” of their own driving them crazy – just no lights and sirens.
Chris was a very respected Police Officer and will be missed by all. He loved his job, his “work family” and his Community. A huge Thank you to Thunder Bay Police staff for all of the well wishes, enjoyable visits, laughs, stories, and supporters of “Team Chris” during his journey.
A huge thank you to all the Health Care providers during Chris' need for care; The Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre, the staff at the LHIN, the staff at the TCU unit at Hogarth, and the staff at Roseview Manor. A special thank you to Dr. Simpson for her support over the last year.
“Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.”
- Mother Teresa