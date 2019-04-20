|
1922 - 2019
Armand passed away January 18, 2019, at Rosewood Lodge in Stonewall, Manitoba, in his 97th year. He was the last of his five siblings, Robert (Bob) (Helen), Henry (Hank) (Jean), Clem (wife Helen residing at Hogarth Riverview Manor, TB), Theresa and Stella.
Armand was born in St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg while his family was residing in Vermilion Bay, Ontario. Much of his youth was spent in Sioux Lookout learning how to hunt and fish with his brother Clem. Later Armand moved to Port Arthur where he enlisted in the Navy at the beginning of WWII. After the war he remained in Thunder Bay where he received further education to become an electrician and then worked at the local airport for a number of years.
While in Thunder Bay, he met and married Isabelle, his loving wife of 68 years. In 1957 they moved to Winnipeg, where they raised their children Nancy and Peter, but their hearts never left Thunder Bay, and they would return every summer for a wonderful visit with family and friends. Armand retired in 1982, from the Department of Transport and although he never relocated to Thunder Bay, a large part of his life was spent there.
Armand and Isabelle had their 50th Wedding Anniversary at the Airlane Hotel in Thunder Bay in 1996 which was the last large gathering for many family and friends. There were many happy memories of time spent at camps, very successful fishing trips, and a lot of laughter shared.
Armand will be greatly missed by his son Peter; daughter Nancy (John); granddaughter Rebecca and many nieces and nephews.
Armand's Memorial Service will be held on June 22, at Christ Church, at 11:00 a.m., in Stony Mountain, Manitoba.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre, Box 1160, Stonewall MB, R0C 2Z0.
