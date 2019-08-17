|
It is with heavy hearts the family of Armand Roland Carriere announce his passing in Terrace Bay Ontario, August 9 2019. Armand was born May 21 1934 to Israel and Rosa (Larocque) Carriere in Sudbury. Armand's easy temperament and sense of humour made a friend of all who knew him. He was a skillful Tinsmith and proficient handyman. There was no job he couldn't do. He was an outdoorsman enjoying hunting, boating and fishing on Lake Superior and at the family cottage on Lake Nepewassi. Armand remains forever enshrined in the heart of his loving wife, Georgette Grimard Carriere, and he is cherished by his children, Michael (Barbara), Lise (Didier), Denis, and Lauren (Kevin). Among the grieving are his brothers and sisters in law Helen(Tubby), Normand and Denise, Patsy and Oscar, Nicole (Larry) and all their families. Armand's memory is treasured by his eight grandchildren Danny, Sarah (Alain), John (Jen) and Heather (Stephen), as well as their father Cory Goedhard, Adrian and Brandin (Charley) and their mother Geraldine Bennett, Lenny and Brittney (DJ). And he will be missed by his eleven great grandchildren Kayla, Yanick, Annie, Emily, Madison, Enya, Maggie, Lea Anne, Benjamin, Seth, Isaiah. Armand leaves behind his sisters Bernice and Georgette, sister in law Gaetane and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings Cecile, Lucy, Henriette, Fernand, Gerard, and Laurent. He will also be dearly missed by all his friends. Rest in peace Armand, our thoughts and prayers are with you until we meet again.
There will be a family service and internment at a later date.