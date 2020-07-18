



January 31, 1932 to July 9, 2020





It is with sadness but fond memories the family shares that Arne passed suddenly but peacefully the afternoon of July 9, 2020 surrounded his immediate family at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. He will be greatly missed by many as he was a loving and caring husband, father, brother and friend. All who met him over the years enjoyed his company as it was sure to include witty conversation and well-known humour.Arne was born in Odense, Denmark on January 31, 1932. He grew up with his family including his mother, father and his five brothers. After many adventures in Europe and completing his professional apprenticeship he moved to Canada in 1953. He later met his forever love, Diane in 1962 whom he married in December of 1964. From that time forward, he and Diane raised their four children in the family home.Arne was an avid outdoorsman through most of his life who enjoyed sharing his love of fishing, boating, hunting and camping with his family and friends. He also loved teaching all of his children to downhill ski and was a very talented artist.Throughout his life Arne was close to his Creator, Jehovah and found much happiness in serving Him. Over many decades he enjoyed the love, fellowship and support of his friends in the congregation.He is survived by his loving wife Diane (nee Sereda), children Kenan, Paul (Angela), Katrina and Anita; his brothers Sven (Doris) and Finn; his grandchildren Caitlin, Dakota, Trent, Lexi, Haven and Phoenix. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who were blessed to know and love him through his long and fulfilled life.The date for an open house for close family and friends will be shared in the near future. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.