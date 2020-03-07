|
|
July 22, 1940 –
February 29, 2020
Arnold Allan Untinen, age 79 years, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Hospice Care with family and friends by his side. A Celebration of Arnold's Life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre with visitation beginning one hour prior. Should friends desire, donations may be made in Arnold's memory to the in support of public education or the Thunder Bay Humane Society. For a full obituary announcement, please visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca