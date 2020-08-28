ARNOLD GEORGE JOHN 75, of Port Williams, passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Born in Thunder Bay, Ontario he was a son of the late Arnold and Emma (Weeks) Park.



Arnold served in the Canadian Armed Forces, with the Royal Canadian Regiment for three years. He then worked in the gold mines in Geraldton and Manitouwadge before attending Lakehead University where he earned his BA. He then attended the University of Windsor, earning his MBA in 1973.



Arnold was project manager for various companies in Ontario before moving his family to the Maritimes, ultimately landing in the Annapolis Valley of NS as the Director and COO of Cobi Foods, Inc. He later moved again to begin his long senior management career with McCain Foods, where he held the titles of VP Marketing for McCain Foods (USA) and McCain Foods (Canada); and ultimately served as President and CEO of the Canadian Operations based in Florenceville, NB for a decade, until his retirement in 2005.



While he continued excelling in his professional life, Arnold and Sandra were feeling the effects of an 'empty nest'. After learning about an organization called Children's Bridge, they decided to expand their family. Over a period of six years and three trips to China, they welcomed their three youngest daughters Sarah, Molly and Lily.



Settling back in NS Arnold enjoyed some downtime with his growing family. He served on several volunteer boards including Children's Bridge, Infoway Health Canada, NS Farm Loan Board, and NS Justice High Risk Offenders Community Notification Committee. Working upon the vision of his son, Doug; Arnold helped create Cedar Bay Grilling Company Ltd. in 2009 and took great pride in the success of the company which grew from a small plant in Blandford, NS to an award-winning producer of frozen salmon products bringing the best of Atlantic Canada to homes around the world. Always a businessman, there was no slowing down Arnold even in retirement.



An avid bookworm his collection of books was vast and his love for reading was something he passed on to his children and grandchildren. One of the highlights for the kids at Christmas was opening their books from Dad/Grampie.



Arnold loved hunting and fishing and especially enjoyed his adventures with his brother John in Thunder Bay. A history buff, especially war history, he spent many hours reading and watching documentaries with his younger daughters. He also was adventurous and enjoyed traveling. Between business and his trips with family, he visited over 50 countries, and was proud to tell stories about his experiences.



A strong willed, hard worker; Arnold cherished his family and we will miss him dearly. We could depend on him for anything knowing he would never expect anything in return. He was a very wise man who wanted nothing but the

best for the people he loved.



He often sat quietly observing what was going on and could fall asleep anywhere. But he was always on guard when it came to protecting his family. There wasn't a pond, a snowbank or a coffee table that could pose a risk to his kids/grandkids.



Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra (Perry), children Stephen (Charlene), Doug (Barb), Susan (Richard), Michael, Sarah, Molly and Lily; brother John (Suzanne); sister-in-law Cheryl Doi; grandchildren Tristan,

Nicholas, Hannah, Christopher, Gretel, Max, Maggie, Logan, Addison, Grayson and Savannah, a niece and three nephews. Besides his parents he was predeceased by son-in-law Scott Forsythe.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Todd and nurse Ciara, as well as to the home care nurses from VON for such compassionate care.



Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. Donations in memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. Arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kentville.





