It is with broken hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of our much-loved husband, dad and grandpa Arnold (Arnie). He passed away peacefully on June 30, 6 days shy of his 75th birthday with his wife and daughters by his side. Arnold was born in Fort William on July 6, 1945 to Joseph and Laila. He spent his childhood growing up and attending school in Finmark, and later Hillcrest High School. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Eileen Ferguson. They were married on Sept. 26, 1964, and went on to have 4 children, 4 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Family was the most important thing to Arnold, and he was very proud of his kids and grandkids. Arnie spent his working years as a Parts Manager at Vesco/Vulcan Machinery, Great Lakes Camp 234 and at SIRR Fastening, until his retirement in 2006. He was liked and respected by his co-workers and customers. Arnold enjoyed working in his yard, and generally just being outdoors, mowing and weed whacking enjoying the heat. He always looked forward to a Blue and a game of crib with his buddy Stan. Nobody had as many adventures or fun as those two, having been friends since they were boys. He loved listening to country music, especially Conway Twitty. Any party was a little more fun when Arnie was there showing off his legendary dance moves. One of his most enjoyable times was at Christmas playing Santa for at least three generations of family and friends. He took great enjoyment handing out gifts to the kids. Everyone, including the adults, took turns on Santa's lap. We will all miss the jingle bells and the Ho Ho Ho that marked Santa's arrival. Left to mourn him are his wife off 55 years, Eileen. His daughters Shelly (Darren), Nina, and Tammy (Chris). His grandkids Christopher (Lana), Jessica, Alex and Katie. Great granddaughter Aria. Also left to miss him are his brother Karl (Aileen), sisters Margie (Leslie), and Mary, as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is now reunited with his son Darryl and Best friend Stan, whom he loved and missed. He is also predeceased by his parents Laila and Joseph, in-laws Jim and Nessie, brothers Robert, Joe, Johnny and Darryl, and brother-in-law Barry Dornan. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will take place at a later date. We would like to thank our First Responders for their compassion and professionalism. Thank you to the staff and Doctors of the Emergency Department, as well as the ICU Dr's and staff. A special thank you to ICU nurses Heather and Dana for taking such good care of our husband and dad. Thank you to Dr. Sinnemaki for caring for him.