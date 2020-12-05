

1949–2020



Arnie Daoust passed away Nov. 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice, after a courageous battle of fighting Pancreatic Cancer. He was 71 years old. He wanted to be "That Miracle". He is survived by his partner Donna Oja, two grandchildren Kiara (who made his eyes smile) and Aiden (Papa's Sidekick). Predeceased recently by his daughter Kiley (Oct. 6, 2020). He promised us that he would give her lots of hugs and kisses when he sees her. Arn was the best husband, father, Papa and friend, an all around good guy. He knew our family will be okay overtime or he would still be with us. It was an honour to take care of him. He has requested no funeral service and cremation has taken place. He will be laid to rest with his mother at Sunset Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.~Donna, Kiara and Aiden