Mr. Arthur Gordon Hawkins passed away on July 31, 2019 with his loving wife and family by his side at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital one day after his 66th birthday, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Over the past several years Art was plagued by illness following surgery he had undergone in Toronto a number of years ago.
Art was born on July 30, 1953, delivered by his father in the family home on Ford Street in Fort William. The local newspaper published a notice of this birth.
Art enjoyed a career as a construction electrician as a member of I.B.E.W Local 402. He enjoyed time spent with family, walks, watching Blue Jay's baseball and taking trips to visit his wife's family in Cebu, Philippines and spending time at the new home he helped build. His dry wit was enjoyed by family and friends.
Art will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Dhel (Teresita Dhelia), who was the love of his life. Art is also survived by his son Steven; his sisters Marlene McDougall, Wendy Czapski (Henry); Bonnie Kwasny (Jim), Lorraine Forbes (John); and his sister-in-law Pura in the Philippines along with numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews both in Canada and in the Philippines. Art was predeceased by his mother Myrtle Doris Hawkins (Hadfield) and his father, Gerald William Hawkins, and by his brother-in-law Richard Joseph.
A celebration of life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Fr. Marco Ladao. Cremation to follow the service. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Art's memory to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, The or the charity of your choice.