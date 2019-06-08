|
Arthur "Art" Homer Joseph Arbour passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, May 26, 2019 after several months of dealing with cancer. Art was born on October 5, 1937, in Port Arthur (now Thunder Bay), Ontario. He was the eldest of seven children born to Homer and Marie Arbour, originally from Montreal. Art's interests in automobiles and community involvement was a theme in his successful life.Rest in Peace loving husband, dad and (great) grandpa.
Art married Arlene Mayes on April 11, 1958. During his lifetime, Art had several different jobs building up to his career at Thunder Bay Transit in 1967. Art, an avid camper, spent family summers at Silver Lake and this became an Arbour family retreat as his siblings followed with their families. Art developed a passion for antique cars, did many restoration projects, and was a member of the Antique Car Club. Art and Arlene were compassionate with helping others and were active foster parents for more than 20 years.
In 1980, the family moved to Brandon, Manitoba where Art took the manager position at Brandon Transit, eventually moving on to the Brandon School Division. Art decided to retire in 2005. During retirement, he continued his passion for camping and was an active member of the Prairie Crocus Good Sam's Club, as well as his passion for his vegetable garden. Art joined the Masonic Order (Wheat City Lodge #168) in 1982 and another affiliate club (Brandon Shrine Club). During his lifetime in Brandon, Art continued his community involvement with dedication of over 20 years' service as a volunteer to the Manitoba Winter Fair.
Art was predeceased by his parents and twin sisters Dorothy Breiland and Doris Mc Connel. Art will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Arlene, sons Doug (Diane) of Haileybury, David of Brandon, Darren of Lebanon and daughter Esther (Ben) of Calgary. Art was a loving grandfather to Angela, Michael, Jordan, Aaron, Levi and Sable and three great grandsons, Gavin, Cameron and Cole. He also leaves to mourn his passing his siblings Florence (Maurice) Borden, Maurice (Noella), Wilfred, and Rose (Guy) McLean and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donations in memory of Art may be made to the Brandon Regional Health Centre Foundation - Assiniboine Centre (A2, A3), 150 McTavish Avenue East, Brandon, MB R7A 2B3, in recognition of the excellent care he received.
Please join the family in a celebration of Art's life at Memories Chapel, 330 18th Street North, Brandon, Manitoba on Wednesday July 10 at 1:00 p.m.