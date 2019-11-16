|
Mr. Arthur James Morgan, age 77 years, resident of Stanley, Ontario, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Care Group on November 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jim (Arthur) was born on September 26, 1942 in Estevan, Saskatchewan, to parents William and Betty Morgan, who predeceased him. He grew up in a loving family with 1 sister, Audrey, and 2 brothers, Gerry and Stan. Jim attended engineering at Saskatoon Tech. He worked as civil engineering technologist. He married Margaret Ann Morgan (nee Hamilton) on January 29, 1965. They lived in Vancouver, British Columbia before moving and finally settling in Stanley in 1975. This is where they raised their three children: Scott, Rick and Tannis. Jim was a driven professional with an unmatched work ethic. He was very avid hockey player and coached minor league hockey, including his sons and grandchildren's teams. He switched gears to motocross and became President of the Thunder Bay Motocross Association in the early 1980's and then became reinvested in motocross with his grandchildren. His other hobbies included fishing, boating, golfing and shopping online. Jim is survived by his children Scott, Rick and Tannis (Peter) and his brother Stan. He is the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren: Pierre, Paige, Stephen, Nicole, Danielle, Rachel and Ryan. He also cared deeply for a special friend, Sandra. Jim is predeceased by his parents William & Elizabeth, loving wife Margaret, sister Audrey and brother Gerry. Jim requested to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will take place on November 23, 2019 at 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Rosslyn Community Centre. There will be no official ceremony; this is a casual event to share our memories of Jim.Online condolences
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Care Group (especially Greek Angie) for the constant attentive care of our father. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in care of St. Joseph's Care Group.
