Arthur O. Menhart passed away September 3, 2019. He was born in Port Arthur in 1937 and married his high school sweetheart, Maureen, in 1960. Art lived in Thunder Bay for much of his life and eagerly took on a vast assortment of roles in the business and educational communities. After graduating from university, he was a greens-keeper, taught at both a vocational school in London and at Lakehead University, moved on to become an advertising consultant, produced a shopper's advertising newspaper, and worked as an economic consultant for the Royal Commission on the Northern Environment, during which time he travelled all over numerous Northern Ontario communities. He eventually finished his career as a private business consultant so that he and his wife could retire to enjoy their home in Oliver-Paipoonge. Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
Art greatly enjoyed various sports: he bowled for many years, played horseshoes, and, perhaps most importantly for him, played baseball for seven decades and was instrumental in creating and running the Master's Mixed Slo-pitch League. Art also had a creative and artistic side; he always worked to inspire local artists and even became one himself; he loved both playing and teaching piano, painting, and writing. His home is filled with many of those works, and his children and grandchildren are full of many of his stories.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who assisted Art during recent months, including the truly compassionate Dr. Blonde from the ICU, Art's general practitioner, Dr. Rao, and his final palliative care doctor, Dr. Bezanson, who provided Art with the dignity he wanted at the end of his life and the family with the compassion they needed over Art's final days.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maureen; his children: Nicholas (Tracey), Michael, and Rebecca (David); his grandchildren: Max, Mary, Michelle, Rachel, and Alec.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Shelter House, the SOS Program, or the Dew Drop Inn would be greatly appreciated as these were at the top of Art's favourite charities.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the DaVinci Centre at 340 S. Waterloo Street on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Arrangements are in care of SIMPLER TIMES CREMATION CENTRE, 332 North May Street.